AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Craig Road has reopened following a 1/2 acre brush fire in Airway Heights.
Spokane County Fire District 10, DNR and Fairchild fire crews all responded to this fire that is now fully contained.
Last Updated: July 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Spokane County Fire District 3 and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are on scene of a 1/2 acre brush fire in Airway Heights where S. Craig Road is blocked.
The road will remain closed blocked while fire crews attempt to contain the blaze.
According to DNR the fire is not threatening any structures at this time. No evacuations are in place.
NonStop Local KHQ has a crew on the way to gather more information.