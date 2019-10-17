SPOKANE, Wash. - Actor/comedian Craig Robinson is in Spokane this weekend and will be performing five stand-up shows across three nights at the Spokane Comedy Club.
While each of his 7:30 p.m. shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Oct. 17-19) have each sold out, tickets are still available for his 10:30 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday.
A star from sitcoms like "The Office" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," Robinson stopped by the KHQ studios Thursday morning prior to his shows for an interview with Kalae Chock.
A biography for his Spokane Comedy Club show reads:
"Robinson began doing stand-up and taking classes in improv and acting at The Second City in Chicago. Beginning in 2005, he portrayed Darryl Philbin on the American version of The Office, and was promoted to a starring role in the fourth season. He has appeared on other television shows, including Arrested Development, Lucky, Friends, Halfway Home, and Reno 911!. He appeared in the music video for the Red Hot Chili Peppers song "Hump de Bump". He also hosted the seventh season of Last Comic Standing. He voiced Cookie in Shrek Forever After and played Reg Mackworthy on the HBO hit series Eastbound & Down."
