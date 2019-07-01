Washington State Patrol is on scene of a crash on Highway 27 near Freeman where they say a semi-truck lost a crane it was carrying, and that crane is now leaking fuel.
The collision occurred Monday morning southbound on SR-27 near Elder Rd. about a mile south of Freeman. WSP says SR-27 is blocked partially and an alternate route is available.
Trooper Jeff Sevigney says traffic is flowing through the area, but drivers should proceed with caution.
No injuries have been reported. WSP and Department of Transportation officials are on scene, while the Department of Ecology has been advised of the incident.
🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨🚨— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) July 1, 2019
State Route 27 at Elder Rd just south of Freeman semi-truck lost a crane onto the roadway.
No injuries. Roadway is blocked but traffic is getting through the scene.
Use caution through the area.