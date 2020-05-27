It's National Sunscreen Day which seems appropriate given the above average temperatures and plethora of sunshine we are seeing this week! Daytime highs are set for the mid to upper 70's, overnight only dropping into the 50's.
As we push into your Thursday we will expect to see some passing high clouds at times, but overall it should be mostly sunny. The warming trend we are on will crank temperatures up into the low to mid 80's. Right now, it's looking like temperatures will peak Saturday into the 80's and 90's.
A cold front will drop temperatures to about average on Sunday. That cold front could also bring thunderstorms for the weekend. These are looking like they have the potential to be severe with damaging winds and hail.
