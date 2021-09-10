Crash 6 miles south of Spangle now being investigated as vehicular assault

UPDATE: SEPT. 10 AT 6:15 A.M.

Washington State Patrol is investigating this crash as a vehicular assault, according to Trooper Jeff Sevigney.

The trooper explained that due to the investigation, that portion of 195 will be blocked for a significant amount of time. He said there is serious injury.

UPDATE: SEPT. 10 AT 5:45 A.M.

SR 195 south of Spangle is now blocked in both directions at milepost 73 for an investigation following a collision. 

Detours are in place.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

State Route 195 six miles south of Spangle is partially blocked due to a collision.

Right now, the status of the driver and car is unknown.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.