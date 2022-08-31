SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash at the intersection of Second and Maple in downtown Spokane is causing significant backups.
Cars are held up all the way to the Maple Street Bridge.
This is a developing story, check back here for updates.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s expected. This will pose a moderate risk for heat-related illness. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat related illnesses, especially for those without efficient cooling or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&
