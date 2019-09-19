MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A two-car collision at a Moses Lake intersection resulted in minor injuries. However, police say it's not an uncommon occurrence.
According to the Moses Lake Police Department, the intersection of Wheeler Road and Road L NE has been the site of many significant collisions, including at least one fatality.
The most recent crash was caused by a failure to stop at the stop sign on Road L NE, which is consistent with causes of other collisions there.
Since 2016, there have been at least 17 collisions at the intersection, including 6 this year, according to police. Almost all of them were caused by one of the drivers failing to stop at the stop sign or failing to yield after stopping at the stop sign.
Most of the collisions have resulted in injuries ranging from minor to significant.
"Please, eliminate distractions, limit speed and above all pay attention to the road and your surroundings when driving around. Your life, or mine, might depend on it," the Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.