POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County deputies responded to a crash between a van and a John Deere Tractor in Post Falls that left the driver of the van in critical condition.
On July 27 around 9:00 a.m., deputies responded to a collision between a 2011 Chevy work van and a John Deere tractor near the intersection of N Meyer Rd and Emmanual Rd.
Kootenai County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and found the driver of the van unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The KCSO Traffic Unit conducted a preliminary investigated of the scene They determined that the driver of the van was traveling southbound on Meyer Rd, behind the tractor. The van attempted to pass the tractor when the collision occurred.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The driver of the van was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
This remains an active investigation and more information will be available at a later date.
The 100 deadliest days for U.S. roadways span from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind travelers to follow the rules of the road and stay patient during peak traffic times