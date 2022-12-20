TRAFFIC ALERT GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

SPOKANE, Wash. - I-90 Westbound is partially blocked near the Liberty Lake/ Harvard Road interchange due to a multi-vehicle collision. 

The right lane and left shoulder are currently blocked. The Washington State Department of Transportation is telling people to expect significant delays and to please slow down. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates. 

