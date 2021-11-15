FERiYY1UUAcjs4F.jfif

SPOKANE, Wash, - The furthest right lane on eastbound I-90 near Freya is blocked due to a crash. 

WSDOT East said drivers should expect delays. 

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!