SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police officer will not spend time in jail for crashing his patrol car into a passenger car while driving twice the speed limit.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Officer Michael Brunner pleaded guilty to reduce the charge of felony vehicular assault.
The crash in front of MultiCare Deaconess Hospital injured two people.
Brunner was sentenced Monday to 364-days suspended jail term.
With the reduced charge, Brunner will not be a convicted felon and will return to his job as a police officer on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
He has been on leave since July 2020.
An investigation by Washington State Patrol found Brunner was driving 65 miles-per-hour in a 30-mile zone when he T-boned the passenger car. WSP said he was not heading to a call.
Spokane Police originally gave a ticket to the driver of the passenger car for failure to yield but it was dismissed following the WSP investigation.