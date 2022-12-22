Crash on Maple Street Bridge blocks both southbound lanes, 1 northbound lane

SPOKANE, Wash. - All lanes in both directions of the Maple Street Bridge reopened Thursday evening, after a crash caused a closure for more than an hour.

Updated: Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

A crash on the Maple Street Bridge in downtown Spokane is blocking both southbound lanes, and 1 northbound lane. 

The crash took place on the north side of the bridge, where one car is turned sideways blocking the southbound lanes. First responder vehicles are blocking one of the northbound lanes. 

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this page. 

