...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 to
15 below zero with winds speeds 5 to 15 mph. Drifting snow is
possible across the Coeur d'Alene area as well as down Highway 27.
Snow accumulations Friday for the Spokane Coeur d'Alene areas 2 to
4 inches. Accumulations for the Palouse 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Colfax, Downtown Spokane, Cheney, Airway Heights, Plummer,
Uniontown, Rosalia, Davenport, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane Valley,
Hayden, La Crosse, Genesee, Potlatch, Worley, Oakesdale, Moscow,
Pullman, Rockford, Fairfield, Tekoa, and Post Falls.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM PST Friday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday
morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&
Wintry precipitation will occur across the Inland Northwest
Friday and through the Christmas holiday weekend.
For Friday and Friday night, widespread light snow will fall
across the Palouse, Spokane area, and the central and southern
Idaho Panhandle with lowland accumulations generally between 2
and 4 inches.
On Saturday, light snow on Saturday will transition to to light
freezing rain. Light ice accumulations will be possible in places
like Spokane, Couer d'Alene, Silver Valley, and the Palouse on
Saturday and Saturday night.
Next week, warmer and rainy weather will cause snow to melt
across southeast Washington and southern and central Idaho
Panhandle. Rises will occur on rivers and streams including
Paradise Creek at Moscow, Latah Creek in souther Spokane county,
Asotin Creek in southeast Washington, Lawyer Creek in Lewis
county, and Lapwai Creek in Lewis and Nez Perce counties. Since
many creeks and small streams are frozen, ice jams may occur.
Minor field and urban flooding will be another concern in areas of
poor drainage.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 to
15 below zero with winds speeds 5 to 15 mph. Drifting snow is
possible across the Coeur d'Alene area as well as down Highway 27.
Snow accumulations Friday for the Spokane Coeur d'Alene areas 2 to
4 inches. Accumulations for the Palouse 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Colfax, Downtown Spokane, Cheney, Airway Heights, Plummer,
Uniontown, Rosalia, Davenport, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane Valley,
Hayden, La Crosse, Genesee, Potlatch, Worley, Oakesdale, Moscow,
Pullman, Rockford, Fairfield, Tekoa, and Post Falls.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 11 AM PST Friday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday
morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&