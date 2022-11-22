SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on scene of a crash near N Government Way & W Greenwood Rd.
Right now, Government Way is closed. SPD is asking you to use an alternative route.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: SPD is on scene of a traffic collision at N Government Way & W Greenwood Rd in Northwest Spokane. Government Way is currently closed, please use alternative route. pic.twitter.com/FeJEXSJ3GU— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) November 22, 2022
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.