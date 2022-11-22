Police lights - Vault photo

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on scene of a crash near N Government Way & W Greenwood Rd. 

Right now, Government Way is closed. SPD is asking you to use an alternative route. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!