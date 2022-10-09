OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning.
According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after.
Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling east on US-12 when it crossed left of center and crashed head-on with a white 2013 Dodge Ram.
The occupants of the Dodge were wearing seatbelts and had minor injuries. None of the occupants of the Chevrolet, including two juvenile passengers, were wearing seatbelts. All were transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.
The roadway was blocked for around two-and-a-half hours while first responders cared for the injured and crews worked to clear the scene.
Last updated: Oct. 9 at 3:30 p.m.
Crews from Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR) responded shortly after 7 a.m.
KFR was aided by the Orofino Fire Department, Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Clearwater County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police. KFR said those agencies assisted in treating patients in connection to the crash but did not specify the nature of any injuries.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department website, US-12 has reopened.