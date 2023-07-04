SPOKANE, Wash. — With the holidays being a popular time to travel, that means that this time of year has the highest traffic fatalities.
The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates that 619 people may die on U.S roads during Independence Day.
Over the past 10 years in Spokane County, there have been 2 people that have died on average due to holiday traffic. Motorcyclists and pedestrians during this time of year have the highest risk of being involved in a fatal crash.
About 45% of the crashes that occur during the Fourth of July were either speeding, alcohol or drug involved.
Throughout the state of Washington, over the past 5 years, have averaged 10 deaths during the holiday weekend travel. The age groups that are involved in the most accidents are 21-25 and 56-60 year old's.
These are very high numbers just for a holiday weekend. The fatal accidents that occur can be avoided in numerous ways.
It is important to be patient while traveling because of the increased traffic and make sure you are paying attention to all of your surroundings. Most importantly, if you are drinking plan to have a sober ride home
This year we don't want to increase the number of fatalities in our county!