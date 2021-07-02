Crash involving firetruck, car on Palouse Highway results in serious injuries

SPOKANE COUNTY- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says that a crash involving a firetruck and a car has closed the Palouse Highway in both directions.
Deputies responded to the scene of the crash on the Palouse Highway near Weger Road at around 7:30pm Friday night.
The crash happened between what SCSO calls a "small passenger car" and a "Spokane County Fire District 8 Support Unit."
The initial information shows that the car, traveling west on the highway, crossed the centerline and struck the side of the firetruck just behind the cab. The firetruck, which as a support unit is smaller than a full-sized fire engine, was traveling east at normal speeds.
The driver of the car, an adult, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the firetruck, the only person in the vehicle, was not injured.
Traffic Unit Technicians were called to conduct the investigation.
As of the time this article was written, the Palouse Highway was closed in both directions, with traffic being diverted around the scene using side roads.
This article will be updated at a later date.