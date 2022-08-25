SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash involving a motorcycle has closed the intersection of North Florida Street and East Francis Avenue, crews on scene told KHQ.
The road is going to be closed for awhile, so you're asked to avoid the area.
Right now, eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Myrtle Street. Westbound traffic is being rerouted through a parking lot and back onto Francis.
Florida Street is closed to at least Dalke Avenue.
Police said the driver of the involved car is cooperating and the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.