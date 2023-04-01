POST FALLS, Idaho - 1 person is dead following a police chase that led to a crash on I-90 near Post Falls Saturday afternoon.
On April 1, officers with the Idaho State Police (ISP) were pursing a stolen vehicle and possible theft suspect. During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle swerved off the road and crashed.
The driver of the car died on-scene as a result of their injuries. Another victim was transported to the hospital with major injuries.
I-90 westbound was fully blocked for hours following the crash. The roadway is now open, however, traffic delays are expected for several hours as investigators remain on scene.
This crash is under investigation by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Coeur d’ Alene Police Department and Idaho State Police.
Last Updated: April 1 at 6:30 p.m.
A crash is currently blocking I-90 westbound and possibly eastbound in Post Falls near highway 41.
According to the Post Falls Police Department, one person is dead as a result of this crash. Emergency crews remain on scene as this is an active investigation. You should avoid the area.