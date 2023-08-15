DAVENTPORT, Wash. — One person is dead after a pickup truck crashed near Davenport, sparking a brush fire and closing the roadway for hours on Tuesday.
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, a truck with two occupants were headed north on SR-25 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking the power pole guide wires and vaulting the pickup into the embankment. The truck landed in a nearby field, which caught fire.
According to Washington State Patrol, neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The driver, a 53-year-old woman from Fruitland, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 21-year-old man from Fruitland, was airlifted from the scene and transported to hospital for his injuries.
The roadway was closed in both directions while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. Inland Power also announced residents in the area lost power due to the downed power pole. The roadway reopened fully an hour later, and power was restored.
Last Updated: Aug. 15 at 8:05 p.m.
State Route 25 is now open in both directions.
Updated Aug. 15 at 4:37 p.m.
Updated Aug. 15 at 3:53 p.m.
