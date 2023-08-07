EASTON, Wash. - A crash on Snoqualmie Pass has closed all westbound lanes and slowed travel in both directions.
According to Washington State Patrol, multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on I-90 near milepost 65. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Crews are on scene working to get a lane open and traffic moving again, but delays should be expected.
According to Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic in the area has been shifted as part of a major improvement project to widen I-90 from four to six lanes. The speed limit has been reduced to account for extra traffic, however WSDOT said drivers are still going too fast through the area and not paying attention to the road.
WSDOT implores drivers to be mindful of their speed and drive for conditions.
Currently, there's no ETA for full reopening.