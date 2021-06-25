A car accident on I-90 near the Washington and Idaho border is causing major traffic delays in both directions.
An SUV crashed into the cables off the road traveling eastbound. While the SUV isn't blocking the road, people are slowing down as they pass causing the traffic to back up all the way to Barker.
There is no estimate as to when the roadways will be back to normal.
Please use caution if traveling on that stretch of I-90.
