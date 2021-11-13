Police lights - Vault

DEER PARK, Wash. - A two-vehicle crash on State Route 395 early in the morning on November 13th resulted in a fatality, around a half-mile outside of Deer Park. 

At around 3 a.m., State Patrol responded to a head-on collision and entrapment. One vehicle was traveling north, the other south, and they collided near the center line. The road was fully blocked. Once on scene, both drivers were reported as non-responsive. 

One driver had been wearing her seatbelt and was found unconscious but alive. She was transported to Sacred Heart for treatment, and her condition is unknown. The other driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead on scene. Both cars were totaled.

At this time, investigations are underway. The cause of the crash or whether either driver was intoxicated is not known.

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!