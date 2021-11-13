DEER PARK, Wash. - A two-vehicle crash on State Route 395 early in the morning on November 13th resulted in a fatality, around a half-mile outside of Deer Park.
At around 3 a.m., State Patrol responded to a head-on collision and entrapment. One vehicle was traveling north, the other south, and they collided near the center line. The road was fully blocked. Once on scene, both drivers were reported as non-responsive.
One driver had been wearing her seatbelt and was found unconscious but alive. She was transported to Sacred Heart for treatment, and her condition is unknown. The other driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead on scene. Both cars were totaled.
At this time, investigations are underway. The cause of the crash or whether either driver was intoxicated is not known.