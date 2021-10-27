IDAHO - Idaho State Police reported a crash un US95 near Rockford Bay Rd. Wednesday afternoon between a semitruck and excavator.
Traffic in the northbound lanes were blocked, with traffic moving slowly along the shoulder. There was a reported injury, with no further information available at this time.
This is one of three reported accidents involving semitrucks in Idaho over the course of the day.
The Idaho State Police are on scene of an injury semi vs excavator crash on US95 near Rockford Bay Rd. The northbound lanes are blocked at this time with traffic moving slowly on the shoulder. @ISPRCCN @ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/wGKC4HphHh— Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) October 27, 2021