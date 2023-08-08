TYLER, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol is asking everyone within a one mile of Tyler to evacuate due to a hazardous materials spill on I90.
According to Spokane County Fire District 3, a semi-truck carrying hazardous materials crashed spilling the materials on the roadway. SCFD3 says the materials are stable and hazmat crews are working to transfer the product.
I-90 westbound is closed at Four Lakes and eastbound I-90 is closed at the Tyler interchange. WSP crews are diverting traffic onto SR 904. The road will remain closed for several hours.
No one was injured in this crash. WSP continues to investigate.