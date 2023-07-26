HAYDEN, Idaho — A crash that occurred Wednesday morning between a car and a semi-truck on Hayden Avenue has left the driver, a 22-year-old man from Spirit Lake, with life threatening injuries.
Around 7:30 a.m. on July 26, Kootenai County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a vehicle collision between a semi-truck and a small passenger car. The accident was at the intersection of W. Hayden Avenue and N. Meyer Road.
Deputies and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue saw a 1994 Honda Civic underneath a semi-truck following the collision. The driver was unresponsive at the scene and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KCSO determined that the driver was traveling southbound on Meyer Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign. As he was entering the intersection, he was hit by the semi-truck that was traveling westbound on Hayden Avenue.
At this time, speed or alcohol are not involved in the crash. The 22-year-old driver is currently in critical condition.