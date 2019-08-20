Retailer Crate and Barrel is recalling 1,500 activity push walkers, also known as baby push walkers, used to help toddlers learn how to walk.
The wooden walkers have integrated activity pieces that can become damaged overtime, exposing sharp points and small parts that can potentially pose choking and laceration hazards to small children.
Crate and Barrel has received three reports of small parts becoming exposed, bu so far, no injuries have been reported.
The push walkers are around 17-inches high and have four wheels.
The toy was sold exclusively online at crateandbarrel.com from January 2019 through April 2019 for around $100 dollars.
If you have this product, you are advised to stop using it immediately and contract Crate and Barrel for a full refund.