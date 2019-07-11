A celebration of food and drinks in the Pacific Northwest is kicking off Thursday night in the City of Spokane Valley. It’s called Crave Northwest, and chefs from around the region are preparing to showcase what makes the region’s food scene special.
Crave Northwest started in 2017 because organizers wanted to create a special food experience for chefs and the community. The three-day event showcases restaurants, wineries, breweries and distilleries from around the region. Event staff are hoping for a crowd of about 3,000 people.
Crave Northwest will feature a seafood night, a BBQ night, an evening featuring foods from around the world and a grand tasting. Organizer Tom Stebbins says Crave is a place to meet famous chefs, taste all kinds of delicious food and try new things.
“The event is about culinary and what’s great going on in our area,” Stebbins said. “What we’re trying to do is bring those people together that are just saying hey, Spokane has arrived and we have a food scene.”
Area chefs say the Spokane area food scene has shifted from corporate dining to more local food experiences over the last few years. Luna Restaurant executive chef Joseph Morris says a big part of Spokane’s culinary signature is fresh food and natural ingredients. He is excited to showcase his food and his kitchen team.
“We just want the whole thing to be fun, and it’s going to be great to be able to experience and see different things in this community here,” Morris said.
Tickets for Crave Northwest range from $40 to $85 for individual events. An all-inclusive ticket can be purchased for $270. Tickets can be purchased online.
The first night of events will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center in the City of Spokane Valley More information about Crave Northwest and ticket information is available here.