EASTERN OREGON - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) and other first responders are on scene of a reported boiler explosion at a food services building off Highway 207 in Hermiston, Oregon.
Officials said possible injuries have been reported. Union Pacific Railroad was notified to close down traffic on the nearby rail line. Residents close by are on standby for evacuation. UCSO said the plume is at a high enough altitude that there's not a need for evacuation yet.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.