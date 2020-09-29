Cream of Wheat is changing it's name after parent company B and G Foods is removing the image of an African American chef from the box. This comes after concerns of the image being racially insensitive.
"While research indicates the image may be based upon an actual Chicago chef named Frank White, it reminds some consumers of earlier depictions they find offensive," the company said.
The new packaging is expected to roll out during the first quarter of 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.