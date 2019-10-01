"It is very common sadly, especially with people my age."
Corrin Michaud is only 17 and has already been a victim of dating abuse twice in her life.
She's not alone.
She knows a lot of teens her age who have gone through it too.
"It does take a lot away from you," Corrin said. "You have PTSD a lot of the times. It's hard to recover."
Corrin says it's also hard to trust people, but Jenny Moeller is an exception in her life .
"Create Your Statement teaches you that you're an individual and you can live through that and be your own person," Corrin said.
Jenny is the founder of Create Your Statement.
"Domestic violence and dating abuse is a learned behavior," Jenny said.
That behavior takes its toll of the victims.
"Oftentimes with dating abuse comes a gammut of other problems," Jenny said. "Self esteem, depression, self harm and eating disorders."
Create Your Statement gives young girls and boys tools to build their self worth and teaches them how to prevent dating abuse before it begins.
"It's not just the black eye when people think domestic violence or dating abuse they are not understanding oftentimes there is a whole sphere that goes with it," Jenny said. "It's verbal, sexual, emotional, now digital abuse is just exploding through social media so it's more than that and kids just need to understand the warning signs."
"In fact the average is 7 times that someone will come and go out of an abusing, controlling relationship," Jenny said. "What we want to do is equip these kids with the knowledge that awareness about preventing it."
In hopes your child stays away from the yo-yo of a dating relationship, and work on building your own self worth.
"You are still an individual," Corrin said. "You're still a human being and you deserve love and you deserve empathy and you deserve to be treated right."
Despite what Corrin has been through she still envisions a bright future with happy and healthy relationships.
"You still have so much time to rebuild yourself," Corrin said. "The possiblities are endless."
For now, she's getting to know herself better.
"We so want these kids to focus on their future and wait to date," Jenny said.
"I can attest to that," Corrin said.
"You lose your time and time is a gift," Jenny said.
"You never get involved with things that bring you joy. You just focused on bringing your dating partner joy," Corrin said.
For more info on Create Your Statement, you can contact 509-993-7000 or visit their website.