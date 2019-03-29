'Creature from the Black Lagoon' makes appearance at Senate confirmation hearing

Two activists dressed as swamp creatures crashed the Senate confirmation hearing for Interior Secretary nominee David Bernhardt.
On Thursday, two enviromental protestors donned 'Creature from the Black Lagoon' masks during Bernhardt's hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Environmental groups and their allies on Capitol Hill have been wary of Bernhardt, a former oil and agricultural industry lobbyist.
Greenpeace took credit for Thursday's stunt and released a statement urging senators to oppose Bernhardt's nomination.
A spokesman for Greenpeace says the goal of the demonstration was to encourage senators to put pressure on Bernhardt and vote against his confirmation.