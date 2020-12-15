SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is behind bars after allegedly making threatening statements inside a credit union while armed with a knife.
According to SPD, it happened Monday around 2:45 p.m. at the credit union on West Nora Avenue.
Spokane Police said 57-year-old David McFarland was talking loudly stating he wanted the media to come to him.
An employee offered him a chair and McFarland said, "back off."
McFarland began passing back and forth in front of a teller line with his hand on his holstered knife. He stated he wanted a lot of witnesses and said, “I am going to have to protect myself. I have to defend myself. Don’t get any closer.”
Officers responded after an employee pressed the panic alarm. Responding officers evacuated the building.
SPD said McFarland threatened to cut officers but he tripped and fell. Officers were able to take him into custody without a use of force.
He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for disorderly conduct and weapon brandishing.
