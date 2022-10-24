SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families are set to buy new homes with the help of Habitat for Humanity and 19 other volunteer credit unions.
In taking steps to address the housing crisis, Habitat for Humanity helps qualified homebuyers, who earn less than 80% of their areas average income, build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
Nathan and Jessica Thomas will be moving into one of these homes with their children.
“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for us,” Jessica Thomas said. “We have two young kids and owning a home has been a dream our entire marriage. Thank you to all the volunteers for choosing to use their valuable time this way."
Kelsey McCarthy, a single mother with three children, will be moving into the second home.
The two homes are expected to be ready by this winter.