SPOKANE, Wash. - International Credit Union Day is Oct. 15 and 18 Spokane-area credit unions are joining together to support Women & Children's Free Restaurant, a local nonprofit organization that provides free, nutritious meals to women and children living in Spokane.
As part of this fifth annual collaboration, local credit unions have contributed over $23,000 to fund building renovations, kitchen items and gas gift cards. Volunteers will also help on site with painting, cleaning and furniture assembly while following COVID-19 safety precautions.
“Credit unions strive to embody the philosophy of ‘people helping people.’ One way we do this is by celebrating International Credit Union Day each October,” Nicole Gunning-Butler, President of the Spokane Chapter of Credit Unions said. “This year’s theme is Inspiring Hope for a Global Community, and Women & Children’s Free Restaurant does just that by providing low-barrier services to vulnerable members of our community. We are proud to support their mission, especially during this challenging time.”
As a result of COVID-19, Women & Children’s Free Restaurant has shifted from their restaurant-style model to provide curbside and walk-up service. Meals are free with no qualifying criteria, and an adult female must be present to receive food. In 2020, the organization has served over 500,000 meals to community members.
“During this year when the pandemic has forced us to adapt our service model, we are especially grateful for support from the Spokane Chapter of Credit Unions and each credit union that is making a contribution,” Lisa Diffley, Executive Director of Women & Children’s Free Restaurant said. “This makes a difference in the lives of the people we serve and the volunteers who help us live our mission of filling nutritional gaps for low-income seniors, women, teens and children.”
Women & Children’s Free Restaurant is also hosting a safe, self-service, no-contact Protein Food Drive to help fill an immediate need for canned chicken, canned tuna and peanut butter. Financial donations are also welcome, and volunteers will be curbside to collect cash and checks.
PROTEIN FOOD DRIVE:
Date: Thursday, October 15, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Location: 1408 N. Washington St.
Donations are always accepted through the Women & Children’s Free Restaurant website at wcfrspokane.org.
CONTRIBUTING CREDIT UNIONS: Alaska USA Credit Union, Avista Credit Union, BECU, Canopy Credit Union, Cheney Federal Credit Union, Firefighters Credit Union, Gesa Credit Union, Global Credit Union, Horizon Credit Union, Numerica Credit Union, PrimeSource Credit Union, Progressions Credit Union, Responders Emergency Services Credit Union, Safeway Employees Federal Credit Union, Spokane City Credit Union, Spokane Media Federal Credit Union, STCU, and WSECU.
