SPOKANE - The Expo '74 Butterflies are one step closer to flying with their original look. On Wednesday, crews began installing fabric over the sculptures. They hope to have it all completed by Friday.
🦋Taking Flight!🦋 Right now crews are continuing the restoration of one of the iconic butterflies here at Riverfront Park. The butterfly is one of five that were placed around the park for the 1974 World’s Fair. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/VEQyGcQESh— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) April 24, 2019
Crews installed the sculptures on the north end of the park earlier this month. They were taken down late last year because of construction.
A group called Save the Expo Butterflies is working to raise money with the Parks Foundation to restore a second butterfly that is currently sitting in storage in several pieces.
The plan is hopefully place it in the red wagon meadow.