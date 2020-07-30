Crews battle massive apartment fire in Pennsylvania

NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Fire crews in Pennsylvania are currently battling a massive apartment fire.
According to NBC 10 in Philadelphia, the three-alarm fire started just before 7:45 p.m. in North Coventry Township on Thursday, July 30.
The building was evacuated and multiple people were rescued. The entire roof of the building was destroyed.
At least two people have reportedly been hospitalized so far. An emergency responder was also seen by local media on a stretcher and being loaded into an ambulance.
