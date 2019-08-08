Fire crews are continuing to battle the 200-acre CCC Fire north of Cataldo, which has no reported containment.
The fire is burning in very dry grass and timber. Heavy aircraft support has been dropping retardant and water, allowing two hot-shot crews to work into the evening constructing fire lines and securing the ridgeline.
Crews will continue direct engagement with the fire where they can do so safely. The Idaho Department of Lands says the terrain in the area is steep and crews have reported burning materials rolling down the hill and creating hazardous conditions.
Dozers will be working to back up retardant lines created Wednesday.
There are several structures at risk, but no evacuation orders have been made as of Thursday morning.
The CCC Road from Cataldo to Wall Ridge Rd. is closed, while the Trail of the Coeur d'Alene bike path is also closed from Cataldo to Kingston.
Boaters are asked to avoid the lower CdA river from Albert's landing to Cataldo as helicopters will be using the river to resupply water.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.