CALDER, Idaho - Crews are battling a 40-acre fire burning in an active logging operation east of St. Maries and south of Calder.
The Mica Creek Fire was reported Thursday, August 1, 23 and is burning on endowment land owned by the Idaho Department of Lands. According to the department, the area is remote and no structures are threatened, but the area does have valuable timber resources.
Crews worked on the fire overnight and had a dozer line in place surrounding the fire by 5:30 am, Friday. The fire is currently 50 percent contained.
Winds are expected Friday afternoon and evening, which might make direct attack on the ground dangerous, as 4 to 6-foot flames have been reported.
The Idaho Department of Lands fire crews are being assisted by the U.S. Forest Service, rural fire crews and contracted fire crews.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.