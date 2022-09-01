Fire Mode

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - U.S. Forest Service firefighters are battling two new wildfires in Boundary County that were sparked by lightning strikes Wednesday night.

A fire on Katka Peak has grown to more than 30 acres and is within two miles from the closest homes on the road. A second fire has also been discovered on the Ball Creek drainage near Scotch Creek, which is burning about three miles from residential areas.

As of 8 p.m., about 12 homes on Westside Road have been placed under Level 2 evacuations due to observed spot fires in the area.

The forest service is using aircraft to attack the fires and keep them from spreading towards homes.

