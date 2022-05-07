Big tree

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Crews are working to remove a large evergreen uprooted in last night's tornado near the intersection of 4th and Fancher in the Valley. 

The massive tree is completely blocking the road just outside the Spokane Club, just east of the area where two RVs were flipped over by the gusts. The Spokane Valley Fire Department said this tree impeded their response to the area last night.

While crews hack away at it with chainsaws, traffic is being diverted through the Franz Bakery parking lot. 

