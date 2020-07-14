SPOKANE, Wash. - Heads up, drivers, several Interstate 90 on and off ramps will be temporarily closed Wednesday and Thursday night.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, crews will be closing the westbound I-90 Argonne, Broadway and Sprague/Fancher on/off ramps between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. both nights.
The closures will be intermittent throughout the overnight hours to allow crews to pave I-90.
