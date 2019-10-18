SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews have completed efforts to remove trees and branches damaged by a rare autumn snowstorm earlier this month.
The City of Spokane announced the completion on Friday, October 18. Saturday, October 19, also marks the last day citizens can bring their own storm cleanup cans with tree debris to the Waste to Energy facility for free disposal.
The city said crews responded to hundreds of cases of tree debris around Spokane since the early October storm.
