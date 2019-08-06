UPDATE August 6, 5:12 PM:
The Bandy Fire burning near Priest River is now 100% contained.
The Idaho Department of Lands, the US Forest Service and local rural fire department crews are working to maintain fire lines and mop up areas that are still smoldering.
According to crews on the ground, flames have been extinguished. The fire was contained at 140-acres, and no structures were destroyed.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
UPDATE August 6, 10:15 AM:
A fire line has been secured around the 140-acre Bandy fire near Priest River, and crews are beginning mop-up operations Tuesday.
The Idaho Department of Lands fire crews along with assistance from local departments worked through the night to complete and secure the fire line.
The fire was kept to 140-acres, and primarily burned in grass. No structures were damaged.
The IDL reminds the public to use caution in the area as fire crews may be along the roadways.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
UPDATE August 5, 9:00 PM:
SANDPOINT, Idaho- The Idaho Department of Lands says the Bandy Fire burning around 5 miles away from Spirit Lake and south of Priest River, on privately-owned ranch land, is 100-acres in size.
The fire is in a remote area, surrounded by private forest land and other lands managed by the Idaho Department of Lands.
Bonner County Sheriff's Office originally issued level three evacuation orders for several homes on roads to the north and east of the fire at 5:30 p.m.
Those evacuation orders were lifted and residents were told they could return to their homes at around 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
Department of Lands crews are being assisted by rural fire crews, as well as air resources, including one air tanker, a helicopter and several other aircraft dropping water and flame retardant.
Crews are also using hoses and bulldozers to build a containment line. There is currently no estimated time for containment.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho- Fire crews are on scene, working to put out a brush fire that's burning in the Bandy Ranch area just south of Priest River, Idaho.
According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies are on scene, including the Idaho Department of Lands.
There is no estimation on how large the fire is, but the BCSO reports that smoke is visible for miles in the area.
No evacuation orders have been issued.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.