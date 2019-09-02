UPDATE, Sept. 2:
Crews were able to contain the 142-acre Spring Coulee Fire that started Sunday afternoon, however one firefighter reportedly sustained injuries and was later airlifted for further medical treatment.
The fire started around 4 p.m. Sunday, with crews from multiple Okanogan County Fire Districts and DNR responding. DNR dispatched four Fire Boss aircrafts, including two from Deer Park and two from Omak, as well as a helicopter from Omak.
Around 5:30 p.m. the fire was contained and in mop-up stage.
According to the Omak Chronicle, a firefighter was injured during the Spring Coulee Fire and had to be airlifted.
"Prayers to Okanogan County where a Firefighter was burned while fighting a Wildland fire. Prayers to the crews and family!" The Manson Volunteer Fire Department wrote in a post.
KHQ is working to confirm further details on the firefighter's condition.
UPDATE:
The fire burning in Okanogan has grown to 75 to 100 acres.
Washington DNR says crews are working to get the fire fully lined.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A level 1 advisory had been put in place due to a 50 acre fire burning in Okanogan.
According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the fire is burning near 181 B and O Road North.
Officials say people should be aware of their surroundings and take action if needed. They also say be cautious of emergency vehicles.