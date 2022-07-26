Crews in Spokane Valley have contained a fire near 14th and University. University will be closed, from 8th to 16th, for the next couple of hours.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Crews in Spokane Valley have contained a fire near 14th and University. University is back open after being closed, from 8th to 16th, for multiple hours.

A call came in around 2:45 p.m. and when crews got on scene, they found two garages, multiple vehicles and an RV burning. Two homes were evacuated and received minimal fire damaged.

Crews responding to fire near 14th and University in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVPD) officials told KHQ that preliminary information makes them believe propane could've fueled the fire.

The SVPD public information officer told KHQ they don't know the cause of the fire, but they do know an RV was being rented to a mom and her two kids. They were inside the RV when a neighbor knocked on their door and told them there was a fire. 

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the impacted family and their dog. 

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

SVPD said there were no injuries from the fire, but EMS is on scene to make sure everybody remains okay due to the hot weather.

Photos from Erik Smith:

Spokane Valley Fire Department responds to fire on University

