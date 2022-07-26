SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Crews in Spokane Valley have contained a fire near 14th and University. University is back open after being closed, from 8th to 16th, for multiple hours.
UPDATE: Everyone inside the trailer was able to make it out safely. Right now the cause of the fire is under investigation. University remains closed from 8th to 16th with crews expected to be on scene here for the next few hours. @SpokaneValleyFD pic.twitter.com/E3pvwyt1ZY— Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) July 27, 2022
A call came in around 2:45 p.m. and when crews got on scene, they found two garages, multiple vehicles and an RV burning. Two homes were evacuated and received minimal fire damaged.
Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVPD) officials told KHQ that preliminary information makes them believe propane could've fueled the fire.
I’m on scene of a fire off University in Spokane Valley. So far two garages and possibly two homes impacted including a field out back. A huge response from Spokane Valley Fire and EMS are on scene. I’m still working to learn more. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/FyP7XFymi0— Tana Kelley TV (@tanakelley24) July 26, 2022
The SVPD public information officer told KHQ they don't know the cause of the fire, but they do know an RV was being rented to a mom and her two kids. They were inside the RV when a neighbor knocked on their door and told them there was a fire.
The Red Cross is providing assistance to the impacted family and their dog.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
SVPD said there were no injuries from the fire, but EMS is on scene to make sure everybody remains okay due to the hot weather.
RIGHT NOW: Multiple SVFD crews are on scene of a fire near 14th and University. University is closed. Avoid the area. @SpokaneValleyFD pic.twitter.com/iQSXrNwNbi— Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) July 26, 2022
Photos from Erik Smith: