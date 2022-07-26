Crews in Spokane Valley have contained a fire near 14th and University. University will be closed, from 8th to 16th, for the next couple of hours.

A call came in around 2:45 p.m. and when crews got on scene, they found two garages, multiple vehicles and an RV burning. Two homes were evacuated and received minimal fire damaged.

Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVPD) officials told KHQ that preliminary information makes them believe propane could've fueled the fire.

The SVPD public information officer told KHQ they don't know the cause of the fire, but they do know an RV was being rented to a mom and her two kids. They were inside the RV when a neighbor knocked on their door and told them there was a fire.

SVPD said there were no injuries from the fire, but EMS is on scene to make sure everybody remains okay due to the hot weather.

