COLBERT, Wash. - The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) crews on scene of the fire burning in Colbert said 40-45 acres were burned but the area is now contained.
Air support was originally on scene, but was sent away once ground crews got a handle on the fire.
Right now, there are no evacuations in place, no injuries and no damage to any structures.
DNR officials said wind played a role in the fire.
Last Updated: Sept. 5 a5 5:45 p.m.
Fire crews are responding to a brush fire in Colbert, just off of west Fender Road which was reported just after 4 p.m. on Monday.
The fire is an estimated 45 acres in size, and air support has been called in. Wheat is the fuel, and wind is playing a factor in the fire's spread.
No evacuations at this time.
Last updated: Sept. 5 at 5 p.m.
Details are limited, though a witness on scene says the blaze is heading towards Division Road and seems to be moving quickly.
The cause and size are unknown at this time. No evacuations have been issued at this time. Avoid the area if possible.
