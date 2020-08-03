Update: The Spokane Fire Department says over 40 firefighters combined efforts to help contain a fire in an apartment building and prevent it from spreading to other units.
"Despite intense flames reaching skyward and threatening adjacent residences in the neighborhood, SFD skillfully confined the greater alarm incident to the floor of fire origin, preventing it from consuming less than one-third of the total building," SFD said in a release.
The fire was extinguished in about 45 minutes. SFD says one victim was treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
Previous coverage: SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews are fighting a fire at an apartment building on the South Hill Monday morning.
Spokane Fire Department crews are at the scene of the active fire at Maple St. and 8th Ave. Traffic is being detoured around the area.
SFD said there are no victims to report so far as they work to extinguish the fire in an upper unit in the apartment complex. They say all occupants made it out safely.
Crews are cutting holes in the roof pic.twitter.com/2NLXTrV9tl— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) August 3, 2020
These apartments caught fire this morning on Maple and 8th. Fire crews got here very quickly, but do you see that guy with the hose by the house? He’s a neighbor who immediately jumped into action to protect someone else’s home. Glad there are people like him in the world. pic.twitter.com/vO9dNCgsPQ— KHQ Sydnee Stelle (@SydneeStelle) August 3, 2020
