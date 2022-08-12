Crews contain half-acre wildfire in near Belmont Road

Crews responded Friday afternoon to a half-acre wildfire near Belmont Road.

Officials told KHQ the fire is lined and no structures were damaged.

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

