SPOKANE, Wash. - Efforts to keep Spokane streets clear continue after another round of snow.
The Spokane Street Department said other departments including the Water Dept and Waste Dept. are dispatching workers to help continue to keep the roads clear.
KHQ’s Peter Maxwell spoke with Street Director Clint Harris who said crews will be putting down at least 60,000 lbs of deicer on Tuesday, January 14.
Harris added that keeping the streets clear and safe is their top priority.
Harris is also asking that drivers give plows room to work and to keep at least 50 feet away from the plow.
Last Friday one of their trucks was hit by two different drivers
